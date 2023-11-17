BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
PDM parties will be asked to form alliance ahead of elections: PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday claimed that all the political parties which were part of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be asked – by the powers that be – to form an electoral alliance ahead of 2024 elections to form yet another toothless coalition government comprising “the puppets”.

Speaking at a presser here, Sher Afzal Khan Marwat, the counsel for jailed PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and a member of PTI’s core committee, said that the outcry by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is nothing but an eyewash as all the puppets who “ruined” the country for about 18months, would once again form an electoral alliance ahead of 2024 elections in a bid to corner PTI.

He said that all the chieftains and turncoats from Balochistan, associated with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), have now been directed by the “dad” – a veiled reference to the military establishment –to join the bandwagon of a convicted criminal – Nawaz Sharif.

He said that the turncoats from BAP have lined up to join the PML-N under the orders of the people who brought back a convicted criminal, would also issue orders to likes of PPP, MQM and JUI-F to make an electoral alliance with each other like they did for PDM to make their way back in power in February.

He warned that such an experience which has already failed during an 18-month “illegitimate” rule of the puppets, would once again push the country towards anarchy if a level playing field was not provided to the most popular political party like PTI.

He said that the strategy to form a government with the help of candidates from “the freelance market” – otherwise known as turncoats – who are already in the pocket of the establishment, is not going to work this time around as their days are gone.

“Now [on election day] the people of the country will choose who are they are going to vote. So the freelance market idea is no more going to work as people are bent upon bringing their leader [Imran Khan] back in power”, he declared.

Akhonzada Azhar, a former leader of PML-N from lower Dir district, along with Malik Gul Zali Khan who had contested elections twice from PK-13 (Nowshera) announced to join PTI.

He said that he would give a humiliating defeat to Pervez Khattak, adding he did not contest election in 2018, fearing he would not defeat a candidate who is supported by a leader like Imran Khan.

“I am joining the PTI after being impressed by the ideology of Imran Khan. I would knock every door to stand by Imran Khan, as PML-N and PPP are restricted to Punjab and Sindh, respectively…the only national leader in the country is no one but Imran Khan,” he added.

