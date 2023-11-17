BAFL 39.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
PFA destroys vegetables irrigated from wastewater

Recorder Report Published 17 Nov, 2023 06:06am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops by ploughing 320 marla land during an operation near Kasur By pass.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that PFA took action against the farmers for irrigating vegetables with sewerage water.

He said the PFA discarded thousands of kilograms of unhealthy spinach, daikon and other vegetables that were cultivated on 16-kanal land.

He said the use of wastewater to irrigate crops causes health diseases after adding its toxic materials in the ready crops. He further said that farmers can cultivate the only alternative/non-edible crops with sewerage and industrial wastewater.

The DG PFA warned farmers to avoid irrigating crops with sewerage water otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly. The slogan of providing healthy food ‘from farm to fork’ is not merely a saying but is the top priority of authority, he added.

