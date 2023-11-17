Pre-arrest bail granted to anchorperson

LAHORE: A sessions’ court on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in a cybercrime case of running a malicious campaign against the Punjab police and other law enforcement agencies till November 28 and sought reply from the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA).

Earlier, the counsel of Riaz argued that the FIA implicated the journalist in the case with a mala fide intention.

He alleged that the petitioner was kept in unlawful detention by the law enforcement agencies till his recovery on September 25 last.

The counsel asked the court to restrain the FIA from arresting the petitioner and allow his bail petition.

