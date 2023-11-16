Sri Lanka shares end lower dragged by consumer staples, financials

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in consumer staple and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.57% at 10,662.08, sliding for the third straight session.

Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC and Senkadagala Finance PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 4.55% and 11.85%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as financials weigh

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 68.4 million shares from 19.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.06 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.23 million) from 787.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 182.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 997.7 million rupees, the data showed.