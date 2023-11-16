BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.9%)
Nov 16, 2023
World

Israeli opposition leader calls on Netanyahu to resign ‘immediately’

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2023 12:37pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down “immediately”, without waiting until the end of the country’s war against the Palestinian group Hamas.

“Netanyahu should leave immediately… We need change, Netanyahu cannot remain prime minister,” Lapid said Wednesday in an interview with Israeli news channel N12.

“We cannot allow ourselves to carry out a long campaign under a prime minister who has lost the people’s trust,” he added.

Four days after Hamas’s surprise October 7 attack on Israel, Netanyahu and another opposition leader, Benny Gantz, announced an agreement to form an “emergency government” for the duration of the war.

Lapid said at the time he would not be joining, accusing Israeli leaders of an “unpardonable failure” for not preventing the attack.

Israeli military strikes house of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Gaza

Still, Lapid, who led Israel’s coalition government before Netanyahu was returned to power in elections last year, has not previously called for the prime minister to resign since the fighting broke out, according to Israeli media.

In his interview with N12, Lapid did not call for early elections, but rather a no-confidence vote in parliament that would allow for the formation of a new government led by another member of Netanyahu’s Likud party.

“This is not the time to hold elections,” he said. “We should opt for a national reconstruction with another prime minister from Likud.”

In a statement posted to Telegram, Likud immediately rebuffed the call, saying such a proposal in a “time of war” was “shameful”.

Comments

1000 characters
Joe Henson Nov 16, 2023 01:04pm
all hard right jews and all hard right world wide should leave and stop terrorizing Palestine children, teenage girls and whole families for land grabs, mining and hotels for billionaires as well as leave non religion people alone and stop peddling lies and deceptions about climate change, truth believe in Jesus christ and attacking gay people and making up fake stories about pedophilias.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

