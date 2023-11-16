BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
BIPL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.44%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.27%)
DGKC 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.67%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FCCL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.86%)
FFL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
GGL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.57%)
HBL 97.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.56%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.24%)
LOTCHEM 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 110.65 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.93%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PIOC 113.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.29%)
PPL 90.49 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.08%)
PRL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.57%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
SNGP 54.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.61%)
SSGC 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.43%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.54%)
TRG 83.02 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.31%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.98%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (12.86%)
BR100 5,840 Increased By 55.6 (0.96%)
BR30 20,686 Increased By 277 (1.36%)
KSE100 57,158 Increased By 478.1 (0.84%)
KSE30 19,129 Increased By 128.2 (0.67%)
Gold steadies on Fed pause hopes, dollar rise limit gains

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2023 10:11am

Gold prices inched higher on Thursday, buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its tightening cycle, although a rebound in the US dollar kept gains in check.

Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,961.81 per ounce, as of 0315 GMT.

US gold futures were flat at $1,964.60.

“Gold’s volatility has receded following the excitement after the US inflation report, and it looks quite comfortable around $1,960 despite the US dollar’s attempt to recoup some of its losses,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

“So without any fresh catalyst, (gold) seems to lack any major driver for a move today,” Simpson added. The dollar extended gains against its rivals after robust US economic data, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

US producer prices fell by the most in three-and-a-half years in October amid a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, the latest indication of subsiding inflation pressures, while retail sales fell for the first time in seven months.

On Tuesday, data showed US headline consumer prices were flat in October, against expectations for a 0.1% rise.

Core CPI, at 0.2%, also came in below a forecast of 0.3%. Signs of slowing inflation boosted bets among investors that the US central bank is done with its rate-hike campaign.

Traders widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged in December and bet it will start cutting rates by May, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lowering interest rates boosts gold’s appeal, a non-yielding bullion used as a hedge against inflation.

Gold, silver rates on 15-November-2023

“Increasing conviction around the narrative of “higher-for-longer” rates is tarnishing the investment appeal of gold in the near term,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

“Nevertheless, we see strategic buying emerging after the recent price correction as long-term drivers remain in place.”

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.4% to $23.36 per ounce, while platinum dipped 0.6% to $890.95. Palladium lost 0.8% to $1,022.93 per ounce.

