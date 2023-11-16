BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.27%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.28%)
DFML 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 66.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
FABL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
FCCL 16.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
FFL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.89%)
HBL 97.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.18%)
HUBC 119.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.57%)
LOTCHEM 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
MLCF 38.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.26%)
OGDC 106.76 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.15%)
PAEL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.52%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
PIOC 111.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.04%)
PPL 86.31 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.55%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.67%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.03%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
TRG 81.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 26.47 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (5.88%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
BR100 5,792 Increased By 22.6 (0.39%)
BR30 20,454 Increased By 145 (0.71%)
KSE100 56,680 Increased By 14.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,001 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-16

‘Progressive farmer getting over 60 maunds per acre wheat production’

Press Release Published 16 Nov, 2023 05:39am

FAISALABAD: “The progressive farmer is getting more than 60 maunds of wheat compared to 32 maunds per acre production in the country. Promotion of agricultural recommendations and latest technology will not only help achieve self-sufficiency but also earn forex.”

This was said by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agricultural Faisalabad, during a meeting with the delegation of 29th Diplomatic Course of Foreign Service Academy. The delegation was led by Director Dr Maryam Saeed.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that drill and timely sowing, balanced use of fertilizers, introduction of improved varieties and others will increase the productivity. He said that Pakistan is producing a surplus of rice and corn. He said that the UAF had produced various varieties of cotton, wheat, chickpea, soybeans, sugarcane, chia and mango which led to agricultural development.

He said that the UAF had maintained excellent academic and research relations with various countries around the world.

He said that tangible work was being carried out under the Center for Advanced Studies, Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Chinese Confucius Center, International Seed Lab and other projects with international cooperation.

He said that as many as 33,000 students of the university had visited villages across the province in the wheat production campaign from November 7 to 14 jointly run by UAF and Department of Agriculture Extension Punjab. They informed the farmers about the recommendations of agricultural experts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat fertilizers wheat production farmer Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan

Comments

1000 characters

‘Progressive farmer getting over 60 maunds per acre wheat production’

IMF, govt reach SLA on first SBA review

Revised SOE policy approved by Cabinet body

ADB IED rates power transmission investment programme as successful plan

200 KMT fertiliser: ECC decides to explore option of import through G2G arrangement

Foreign exchange transactions: Cabinet approves levy of 40pc tax on banks’ windfall profits

Govt securities on PSX: MoF forms body to finalise modalities for issuance, trading

T-bills cut-off yield down up to 50bps

Israeli raid at hospital sparks global concern

Petrol price slashed by Rs2.04, HSD’s by Rs6.47

Illegal gas sale to unlicensed third party: PEL secures stay order against PD letter from court

Read more stories