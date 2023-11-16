‘Progressive farmer getting over 60 maunds per acre wheat production’

FAISALABAD: “The progressive farmer is getting more than 60 maunds of wheat compared to 32 maunds per acre production in the country. Promotion of agricultural recommendations and latest technology will not only help achieve self-sufficiency but also earn forex.”

This was said by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agricultural Faisalabad, during a meeting with the delegation of 29th Diplomatic Course of Foreign Service Academy. The delegation was led by Director Dr Maryam Saeed.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that drill and timely sowing, balanced use of fertilizers, introduction of improved varieties and others will increase the productivity. He said that Pakistan is producing a surplus of rice and corn. He said that the UAF had produced various varieties of cotton, wheat, chickpea, soybeans, sugarcane, chia and mango which led to agricultural development.

He said that the UAF had maintained excellent academic and research relations with various countries around the world.

He said that tangible work was being carried out under the Center for Advanced Studies, Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Chinese Confucius Center, International Seed Lab and other projects with international cooperation.

He said that as many as 33,000 students of the university had visited villages across the province in the wheat production campaign from November 7 to 14 jointly run by UAF and Department of Agriculture Extension Punjab. They informed the farmers about the recommendations of agricultural experts.

