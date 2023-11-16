PTI criticises Nawaz for his visit to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: In a scathing attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for his recent visit to Balochistan, the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday said that the way the “pirate of Raiwind” is taking political orphans under his wing is a death of democracy in the country.

PTI central information secretary Raoof Hasan said that the mega-rich, convicted ex-prime minister – in his lust for power – has now started buying the turncoats after ploughing millions into London’s swankiest addresses to amass a vast property empire. He said that the way the turncoats from Balochistan are being wooed in a bid to pave the way for a convicted criminal to make it to the power corridor shows the decision-makers are all set to repeat the Sindh House saga, which will be disastrous for the teething democracy.

He regretted that the ‘state’ was making all-out efforts to impose a convicted criminal on the masses by hook or by crook instead of making him accountable for the millions Sharif had stolen.

In an obvious reference to decades of “military’s unconstitutional” interference in national politics, Hasan said that the nation is wise enough as it understands how a convicted criminal was imported to Pakistan from Britain, and then sent to Balochistan where the turncoats from “BAP” were eagerly looking to find a “dad” for themselves. He said that the province where there is a strong sense of deprivation is once again being pushed towards more anarchy by forcing the turncoats to lobby for a “convicted criminal” against the wishes of the people.

Hasan said that the people are eagerly waiting for the polling day when they will treat all the turncoats through their right to franchise “no matter how hard you try to steal their mandate”.

“The opportunist and corrupt people associated with BAP [Balochistan Awami Party] will be made accountable for the damage they have done to the country for their own vested interest”, he declared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023