Tendulkar tells Kohli: ‘Happy an Indian broke record’

MUMBAI: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed Virat Kohli on Wednesday, telling his compatriot he “couldn’t be happier that an Indian” broke his record for one-day international hundreds.

Kohli racked up his 50th century in the format on Tendulkar’s home Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

“The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day,” Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record.

Kohli scores record 50th one-day international hundred

“And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake.”

Kohli had moved level with Tendulkar’s all-time mark of 49 centuries on his 35th birthday in the World Cup group stage win over South Africa 10 days ago.

On Wednesday, Kohli went onto make 117 as India piled up 397-4 in their innings.