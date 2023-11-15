Kohli scores record 50th one-day international hundred

MUMBAI: India’s Virat Kohli scored a record 50th one-day international hundred when he reached three figures in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli, 35, reached his century with a two off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, having faced 106 balls, hitting eight fours and a six to break the record of 49 ODI hundreds he had shared with Sachin Tendulkar.

He did so on his former India team-mate’s home ground, with batting great Tendulkar among those applauding at the Wankhede Stadium.