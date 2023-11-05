BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
Five memorable Virat Kohli tons in ODI cricket

AFP Published 05 Nov, 2023 06:03pm

NEW DELHI: India superstar Virat Kohli on Sunday equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 49 ODI centuries in the World Cup match against South Africa in Kolkata.

AFP Sport takes a look at five of his previous memorable tons.

First timer - December 24, 2009

Kohli made his ODI debut in 2007 in Sri Lanka and hit his first century in the following year against the same opposition at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Dravid says Kohli ‘relaxed’ amid Tendulkar record hype

A 21-year-old Kohli was already identified as a special talent and came to bat at number four after Virender Sehwag, Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir.

He hit 107 and was involved in a 224-run third-wicket stand with Gambhir, who hit an unbeaten 150, as India chased down a target of 316 with 11 balls and seven wickets to spare.

The knock established Kohli as a dependable batsman and the start of being the chase master that he eventually became.

Aussie ruler - October 20, 2010

Kohli hit his first ODI hundred against Australia in Visakhapatnam in another successful chase against an opposition attack featuring Mitchell Starc.

Kohli hits 95 as unbeaten India down New Zealand at World Cup

The top-order batsman came in after the fall of opener Shikhar Dhawan off the second ball and hit an unbeaten 118 to see the team through in 48.5 overs.

He put on key partnerships including a 137-run stand with Yuvraj Singh in a match where skipper M.S. Dhoni was out for a duck and opposition captain Michael Clarke made 111 not out.

“Kohli batted perfectly,” said Dhoni after the five-wicket win.

Home hero - October 17, 2011

A ton at his home ground in Delhi delighted Kohli no end when he hit an unbeaten 112 against England as India chased down their victory target of 238 with ease.

Cricket great Kohli to own team in electric powerboat series

By now Kohli was one of India’s most consistent batsmen and he showed his class in an unbeaten stand of 209 with Gambhir, who hit 84, to crush England by eight wickets.

England skipper Alastair Cook said, “Virat and Gambhir showed us how it’s done” after India achieved the win in 36.4 overs.

Kohli said it was “especially satisfying” playing on his home turf – the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

High life - March 18, 2012

Kohli’s 183 off 148 balls at an Asia Cup league match in Mirpur remains his highest ODI score and a knock that pulverised the Pakistan bowling, who were unable to defend 329.

Kohli is the solution to India’s No 4 concerns, says Shastri

Kohli put on two century partnerships including one with his idol Tendulkar, who made 52, as India won by six wickets.

Despite the win, India failed to make the final, but Kohli, who hit 22 fours and one six in his blitz later said, “I kind of surprised myself (in that knock). From there my belief grew more and more.”

World first - February 15, 2015

Kohli’s 107 against Pakistan in Adelaide was his first century in a World Cup and an Indian win made it all the more special.

Kohli held the innings together and allowed Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina to attack in a mature knock coming of 126 balls.

India rode on the ton to post 300, a total their bowlers defended by dismissing their arch-rivals for 224 with Mohammed Shami picking up four wickets.

Kohli was named man of the match and said he likes the “expectations” of the cricket-crazy nation and his millions of fans.

