World

Kremlin says Biden-Xi meeting ‘important’ for entire world

AFP Published 15 Nov, 2023 02:59pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Wednesday said it would follow the high-stakes summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who are set to meet Wednesday for the first time in a year.

Kremlin, on US probe into oil sanctions, says Russia is acting in its own interests

“The two countries are building bilateral relations, it is their right,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that “every meeting of that kind which involves the world’s two largest economies is important for everyone.”

