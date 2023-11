JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday extending gains from the previous session, supported by strength in rival Dalian and Chicago soyoil prices.

Palm oil futures closes 2.71% higher on soyoil strength

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 45 ringgit, or 1.15%, to 3,949 ringgit ($846.88) a metric ton in the morning trade.