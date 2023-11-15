Speakers for fine-tuning foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised a “book talk” on Dr Huma Baqai’s book, “Collected Works on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.”

Those who spoke on the occasion, Ambassador Asif Durrani (retired), Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan; Ambassador Tehmina Janjua (retired), Former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan; and Ambassador Abdul Basit (retired), Pakistan’s Former High Commissioner to India.

In her introductory remarks, Dr Neelum Nigar, Director, CSP said that Dr Baqai’s extensive body of work stands as a testament to her dedication to unravelling the complexities of foreign affairs and security policy. Through meticulous research, thoughtful commentary, and a deep understanding of the geopolitical landscape, Dr Baqai has provided us with invaluable insights that resonate with the pulse of our times, she said.

In his remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retired) said that Dr Huma Baqai represent an authentic, home-grown Pakistani voice on global and regional developments.

The analysis in her book meticulously considers both domestic and external factors, focusing exclusively on Pakistan’s “interests”.

He highlighted five pivotal points from the book, including the urgent need for Pakistan to acknowledge and respond to the profound transformation of the world; the serious implications of major-power competition in South Asia and the growing Indian role in the US grand strategy, as well as, its assigned role in the “Indo-Pacific” construct – having implications for Pakistan.

He also underscored the significance of the China-Pakistan partnership, exemplified by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and close collaboration on regional issues. He further highlighted the book’s focus on the rise of China, the emerging dynamics of a “new cold war”, and its advice to avoid major power confrontation.

Lastly, he noted the author’s emphasis on Pakistan’s transition from a “geo-strategic” to a “developmental” state and suggested that in her future writings, Dr. Huma Baqai may also share her thoughts on operationalising the pivot to geo-economics while managing the complex geopolitics.

Ambassador Janjua, in her remarks, emphasised its role in fostering discussions on various issues concerning both Pakistan and the global landscape.

The book particularly underscores the overarching issues in the current global environment, dominated by the escalating rivalry between the US and China. It delves into the nature of this rivalry, its impact on the region, and potential responses by Pakistan.

Ambassador Janjua noted the book’s suggestion that, amid great-power politics, Pakistan should steer clear of aligning with any specific camp. However, she stressed the increasing importance of addressing the challenges associated with maintaining such a balance and the importance of close coordination among all relevant institutions and stakeholders.

Ambassador Durrani, in his commentary on the book, highlighted its role as a comprehensive compilation addressing the diverse challenges Pakistan is currently encountering. These challenges span bilateral, regional, and global dimensions, covering crucial topics such as CPEC and Pakistan’s security paradigm.

The book serves as a valuable resource, offering insights into the emerging issues faced by Pakistan and providing a guide to understanding international developments over the past five years.

