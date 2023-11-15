PML-N vows to deal with all challenges

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Shehbaz Sharif has expressed firm resolve to steer the country out of prevailing economic crises.

“The PML-N under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif will wage decisive struggle to overcome all the economic challenges,” he said while talking to Khalid Ranjha of Mandi Baha uddin who met him here Tuesday and announced joining the PML-N reposing full confidence in the party leadership.

Welcoming the joining of Khalid Ranjha, the PML-N President said, “Our mission is to serve the country and countrymen and with the public support we will steer the country on the path of progress and development.”

Shehbaz further said the PML-N is symbol of national unity and we will provide ease in the lives of the people.

