BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
BIPL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.48%)
BOP 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.01%)
DGKC 67.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
FABL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.53%)
FCCL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
FFL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.01%)
HBL 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 122.80 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.46%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
LOTCHEM 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.39%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.75%)
OGDC 103.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (6.64%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
PIOC 112.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.18%)
PRL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.74%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 54.11 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.02%)
TRG 81.63 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.29%)
UNITY 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,769 Increased By 5.9 (0.1%)
BR30 20,309 Increased By 155.8 (0.77%)
KSE100 56,666 Increased By 142.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By 40.5 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-11-15

Myanmar rebels, battling junta seek to control border with India

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

NEW DELHI: Anti-junta fighters in Myanmar’s Chin state are trying to gain control of part of the porous border with India, after taking over two military outposts on the mountainous frontier, a rebel commander said, part of a wider offensive against the junta.

Dozens of rebels battled the Myanmar military from dawn to dusk on Monday to overrun two camps next to India’s Mizoram state, Chin National Front (CNF) Vice Chairman Sui Khar said.

Spokespersons for Myanmar’s military and India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Myanmar’s generals are facing their biggest test since taking power in a 2021 coup after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive in late October, capturing some towns and military posts.

The military-appointed president last week said Myanmar was at risk of breaking apart because of an ineffective response to the rebellion - the most significant fight back since the 2021 coup deposed the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The generals say they are fighting “terrorists”.

The offensive, named by rebels as “Operation 1027” after the date it began, initially made inroads in junta-controlled areas on the border with China in Shan State, where military authorities have lost control of several towns and more than 100 security outposts.

“We are continuing our attacks in northern Shan State,” said Kyaw Naing, a spokesperson for the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, which is part of the operation.

Fighting also erupted on two new fronts this week, in the western states of Rakhine and Chin, which sent thousands of people fleeing to Mizoram.

About 80 rebels mounted attacks on Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi military camps in Chin at around 4 a.m. on Monday, eventually taking control of both outposts after several hours of fighting, Sui Khar said.

Following the rebel attacks, 43 Myanmar soldiers crossed over to the Indian side and were held by Indian security forces in Mizoram, police official Lalmalsawma Hnamte said.

Some 39 of those troops were flown by Indian forces to a border crossing point in neighbouring Manipur state and handed over to Myanmar authorities, a federal security official said on condition of anonymity as he was not allowed to share details of the incident.

India Myanmar India’s foreign ministry Sui Khar Myanmar’s military

Comments

1000 characters

Myanmar rebels, battling junta seek to control border with India

Import of 0.2MMTs of urea: TCP may be granted exemption from procurement rules

Power adjustment: Govt seeks Rs1.25 per unit hike for Q1

Reko Diq assessment done by global consultants: govt

Gohar explains how Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan can expand economies

Afghanistan urges Pakistan to release ‘thousands of containers’ from port

Wrong computation of tax liability: FTO asks FBR to refund excess income tax to taxpayers

Forex deals: Tax on windfall profits of banks likely

SBP allows ASA Microfinance Bank to commence operations

Show-cause notice: SJC to consider Justice Naqvi’s reply on 20th

Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Read more stories