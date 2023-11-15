Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023 begins at CED of IBA

KARACHI: The Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2023 commenced at the Centre for Entrepreneurial Development (CED) of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

This week-long even kicked off with a captivating workshop titled “Boosting Entrepreneurship in University Education,” featuring trainers from the University of Turku, Finland.

Dr Lalarukh Ejaz, the Director of CED, welcomed the audience, including international and national faculty members.

In her opening remarks, she emphasized that GEW is not merely an event; rather, it is a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the boundless potential within each aspiring entrepreneur.

In attendance were Dr Sanna Ilonen, Teacher of Entrepreneurship, Joachim Ramström, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, and Ari Koski, Account Manager, all from the University of Turku.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023