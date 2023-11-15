BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
5th chairman Wapda ‘amateur golf tournament’ starts

Published 15 Nov, 2023

LAHORE: The 5th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament formally commenced here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, with a tee shot by Chairman Wapda Engr-Lt-Gen- Sajjad Ghani (Retd) to commence the golfing activities of the day.

Wapda Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar, General Manager (HRD) Brig Hamid Raza (Retd), General Manager (Sports) Imdad Ullah Memon, Wapda Sports Board officials and a number of golfers were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) said that Wapda has been tremendously contributing towards promotion of sports in Pakistan for more than five decades.

“We feel proud that Wapda teams have been bringing laurels to the country at international level,” he said, adding: “Wapda is the biggest employer of sportspersons in Pakistan as it has been sponsoring 65 teams of men and women of different games. Wapda has been simultaneously focusing on all disciplines of sports and this golf tournament is a part of efforts in this regard.”

This tournament aims to be inclusive by catering to participants across all age groups. Though it is an amateur golf tournament, following that we will move towards open golf tournament. In addition, coaching facilities will be made available for young golfers, he concluded.

It may be mentioned that more than 500 golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation across the country are participating in the tournament. The matches will be contested in the categories of amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational with 54 holes for amateurs, 36 holes for senior amateurs and ladies, while 9 holes for veterans and invitational categories.

