ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday extended judicial remand of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid till November 27 in a case pertaining to speeches against state institutions.

Earlier, Dr Yasmin contended before the court that she and other PTI leaders wanted to contest the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8. The court then asked if it was necessary to be out of jail to contest the elections. To this, Yasmin Rashid said it was not necessary but “election campaigns has to be carried out”.

The court told Dr Yasmin that a challan for one of her cases had been submitted and the court has summoned challan of the other case also. The court also said it would shortlist the witnesses.

Dr Yasmin said there are 13 different cases registered against her at Mianwali, Kasur, Faisalabad, and other districts but the court responded that the court’s job was to function according to law.

After the hearing, Dr Yasmin while speaking to media said she wanted to contest polls against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

