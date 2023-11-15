BAFL 39.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-11-15

Boost in broadband fibre connectivity vital for growth: Minister

Tahir Amin Published 15 Nov, 2023 06:09am

ISLAMABAD: Boost in broadband fibre connectivity is vital for economic growth as for every 10 percent increase in mobile broadband adoption results in 0.5-0.8 percent increase in GDP.

This was stated by caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed in detail matters related to fiberization, and the right-of-way policy. Senior officers of the MoITT and representatives of telecom companies attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Saif said that the provision of quality telecom services to the masses is the topmost priority.

He said for every 10 percent increase in mobile broadband adoption results in 0.5-0.8 percent increase in GDP. Therefore, to help grow our economy, we must incentivise broadband fibre connectivity in the country.

“In the past few weeks, we have standardised right-of-way policies for laying of fibre for ISPs and telecom players,” he added.

He asked the IT industry to set its target for fiberization in the country. The Ministry of IT and Telecom will fully cooperate with the telecom industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

gdp MOITT Dr Umar Saif broadband fibre

