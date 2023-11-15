IG Punjab holds open court at Central Police Office

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held an open court at the Central Police Office and listened to the problems of the citizens. IG Punjab took immediate action on the complaints of the citizens and issued relief orders. Dr Usman Anwar sought for reports from the concerned supervisory officers on the problems of the citizens. IG Punjab ordered the DPOs to conduct an inquiry under their supervision and provide relief to the citizens. IG Punjab directed the officers that solving the problems of the citizens should be the first priority, timely measures should be expedited.

In the open court, IG Punjab also heard the pleas submitted by the police personnel and their families. IG Punjab ordered immediate relief as per merit to the Admin, Discipline and Welfare Branch on the requests of the employees.

IG Punjab said that for the relief of citizens and employees, open court is being held in the Central Police Office on a daily basis, citizens can also submit their applications through mail, email and call to 1787 at the Central Police Office.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the process of evacuation of illegal immigrants from all districts of the province should be accelerated through coordination with special branch, CTD, security agencies and intelligence based information. IG Punjab directed to ensure the peaceful evacuation of all illegal immigrants, included in lists and without lists. He stressed to keep a keen eye on illegal immigrants trying to hide by migrating from one district to another to avoid evacuation. IG Punjab said that unregistered children of immigrants in NADRA record will be counted as illegal resident citizens. IG Punjab directed all RPOs, DPOs to speed up the process of evacuation of illegal immigrants under their own supervision. IG Punjab said that evacuation of all illegal immigrants from Punjab province is going on gradually which should be completed as soon as possible. IG Punjab appreciated the RPOs Multan and DG Khan for their good performance regarding the evacuation of illegal immigrants. He expressed these views on Tuesday while presiding over an important review meeting on the evacuation of illegal immigrants at the Central Police Office.

IG Punjab reviewed the ongoing progress in evacuation of illegal immigrants across Punjab. He said that respect to human rights should be ensured during the evacuation process. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG CTD Waseem Sial, all RPOs, CPOs, DPOs participated in the meeting through video link. Senior officers including Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, AIG Operations Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, AIG Admin Amara Athar were present.

IG National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Sultan Ali Khawaja visited the Central Police Office; IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar welcomed him. IG Punjab and IG National Highways and Motorway Police jointly chaired an important meeting at the CPO, in which Additional IG National Highways Central Region Ali Ahmad Saber Kayani and CPO/DSP, Motorway, Mansoor Javed were also present.

IG Punjab directed to make coordination between PHP, Motorway and Traffic Police stronger and more effective for axle load management. IG Punjab said that a working group will be formed between Punjab Police and National Highways Police and working system will be interconnected.

IG Punjab showed the IG NHMP various departments of the Central Police Office during the visit and informed IG NHMP about recently constructed martyred and Ghazi Walls, newly constructed auditorium, ongoing courses and other initiatives. At the end of the visit, souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and IG (NHMP) Sultan Ali Khawaja.

