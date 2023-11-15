Imran marks his 100thday in detention

ISLAMABAD: The jailed chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan who marked his 100th day in detention said on Friday that “history will remember him for standing on the right side when it mattered along with 10,000+ other prisoners of conscience”.

A message posted on behalf of the former prime minister on his official X account on completion of 100 days of his “illegal” detention, said: “From being shot in an assassination attempt to his house being attacked, vandalized, tear gassed & now illegally incarcerated in a small cell while being denied access to justice, Imran Khan has stood on his principles and remained true to every word and claim of his”.

“History will remember him for standing on the right side when it mattered, along with 10,000+ other prisoners of conscience, and those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan’s Haqeeqi Azadi,” it added.

Meanwhile, the PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that PTI chairman had been in illegal, unconstitutional, immoral and unjust incarceration for the last 100 days as he was not ready to compromise on his principled stance and mission of “Haqeeqi Azadi” of the nation aimed at making Pakistan a truly independent democratic state.

He strongly condemned the cruel, unlawful, unjustified and unfair imprisonment of PTI chairman, adding Imran Khan was simply being punished for sticking to his principles, uncompromising nature, and firm and unwavering stance to restore the sanctity of the constitution and uphold the supremacy of rule of law in the country.

He noted that Imran Khan’s 100 days of unjust detention was a metaphor for courage, steadfastness and righteousness.

He demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan should come forward to save the state from a major disaster, which was standing at the most critical juncture of its history and took up the gauntlet to resolve the crises by restoring the constitution and rule of law in the country in its true letter and spirit.

He demanded that PTI chairman should immediately be released from unjust imprisonment and the ongoing process of crushing PTI through use of state power should be abandoned forthwith and an environment of free and transparent elections should be created so that people could exercise their right to vote without any fear.

He recalled that the state had been trampling the constitution, law and values under its feet for the last 20 months to break the morale of the most reliable and beloved leader of the nation, adding that he was being subjected to the worst cruelty, brutality, and bullying but by the grace of God, all the brutal tactics of the Yazidism and its cronies were proving to be unsuccessful and useless.

