Markets Print 2023-11-15

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2023 07:05am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Nov 14, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        13-Nov-23      10-Nov-23       9-Nov-23       8-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104172       0.104247       0.104261       0.104349
Euro                             0.810798       0.812176        0.81208       0.810521
Japanese yen                    0.0050108      0.0050238       0.005032       0.005043
U.K. pound                       0.930898       0.928114       0.931336       0.931746
U.S. dollar                      0.759886       0.760251       0.759592       0.759555
Algerian dinar                  0.0056426      0.0056351       0.005639       0.005635
Australian dollar                0.483287       0.483596       0.487354       0.489153
Botswana pula                   0.0557756      0.0558784       0.056134       0.056283
Brazilian real                   0.154323       0.154482       0.155016        0.15549
Brunei dollar                    0.558844       0.560254       0.560681
Canadian dollar                  0.550149       0.551188       0.550522
Chilean peso                     0.000829       0.000842       0.000848       0.000857
Czech koruna                    0.0329669      0.0331163       0.033072       0.032846
Danish krone                     0.108689       0.108904       0.108882       0.108679
Indian rupee                    0.0091196      0.0091209       0.009121       0.009122
Israeli New Shekel               0.196505       0.196244       0.197092        0.19739
Korean won                      0.0005771      0.0005808       0.000582       0.000582
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.45997                       2.45982         2.4597
Malaysian ringgit                0.161019       0.162167       0.162646
Mauritian rupee                 0.0170486      0.0170773       0.017103       0.017058
Mexican peso                    0.0431415      0.0428359       0.043433       0.043399
New Zealand dollar               0.447535       0.448016       0.448919       0.450264
Norwegian krone                 0.0682663      0.0684079        0.06805       0.067937
Omani rial                         1.9763                       1.97553        1.97544
Peruvian sol                     0.199751        0.20042       0.200252
Philippine peso                 0.0135803      0.0135956       0.013557        0.01353
Polish zloty                      0.18322       0.183534       0.182977       0.181694
Qatari riyal                      0.20876                      0.208679       0.208669
Russian ruble                    0.008249      0.0082588       0.008263       0.008238
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.202636                      0.202558       0.202548
Singapore dollar                 0.558844       0.560254       0.560681
South African rand              0.0406637      0.0407552       0.040821        0.04125
Swedish krona                   0.0697418      0.0696922       0.069745       0.069366
Swiss franc                       0.84114       0.843037        0.84371       0.843528
Thai baht                       0.0210676      0.0212331       0.021408       0.021382
Trinidadian dollar               0.112847       0.112972       0.112364
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206912                      0.206832       0.206822
Uruguayan peso                  0.0190057      0.0190984       0.019049        0.01902
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

