WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 14, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Nov-23 10-Nov-23 9-Nov-23 8-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104172 0.104247 0.104261 0.104349 Euro 0.810798 0.812176 0.81208 0.810521 Japanese yen 0.0050108 0.0050238 0.005032 0.005043 U.K. pound 0.930898 0.928114 0.931336 0.931746 U.S. dollar 0.759886 0.760251 0.759592 0.759555 Algerian dinar 0.0056426 0.0056351 0.005639 0.005635 Australian dollar 0.483287 0.483596 0.487354 0.489153 Botswana pula 0.0557756 0.0558784 0.056134 0.056283 Brazilian real 0.154323 0.154482 0.155016 0.15549 Brunei dollar 0.558844 0.560254 0.560681 Canadian dollar 0.550149 0.551188 0.550522 Chilean peso 0.000829 0.000842 0.000848 0.000857 Czech koruna 0.0329669 0.0331163 0.033072 0.032846 Danish krone 0.108689 0.108904 0.108882 0.108679 Indian rupee 0.0091196 0.0091209 0.009121 0.009122 Israeli New Shekel 0.196505 0.196244 0.197092 0.19739 Korean won 0.0005771 0.0005808 0.000582 0.000582 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45997 2.45982 2.4597 Malaysian ringgit 0.161019 0.162167 0.162646 Mauritian rupee 0.0170486 0.0170773 0.017103 0.017058 Mexican peso 0.0431415 0.0428359 0.043433 0.043399 New Zealand dollar 0.447535 0.448016 0.448919 0.450264 Norwegian krone 0.0682663 0.0684079 0.06805 0.067937 Omani rial 1.9763 1.97553 1.97544 Peruvian sol 0.199751 0.20042 0.200252 Philippine peso 0.0135803 0.0135956 0.013557 0.01353 Polish zloty 0.18322 0.183534 0.182977 0.181694 Qatari riyal 0.20876 0.208679 0.208669 Russian ruble 0.008249 0.0082588 0.008263 0.008238 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202636 0.202558 0.202548 Singapore dollar 0.558844 0.560254 0.560681 South African rand 0.0406637 0.0407552 0.040821 0.04125 Swedish krona 0.0697418 0.0696922 0.069745 0.069366 Swiss franc 0.84114 0.843037 0.84371 0.843528 Thai baht 0.0210676 0.0212331 0.021408 0.021382 Trinidadian dollar 0.112847 0.112972 0.112364 U.A.E. dirham 0.206912 0.206832 0.206822 Uruguayan peso 0.0190057 0.0190984 0.019049 0.01902 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

