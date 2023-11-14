BAFL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.41%)
BIPL 21.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.42%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
DGKC 67.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
FABL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.91%)
FCCL 16.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.69%)
GGL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.02%)
HBL 97.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.61%)
HUBC 123.50 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
MLCF 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.8%)
OGDC 102.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.65%)
PAEL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
PIOC 113.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.49%)
PPL 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.42%)
SSGC 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
TPLP 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.9%)
TRG 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
UNITY 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,762 Decreased By -1 (-0.02%)
BR30 20,285 Increased By 131.9 (0.65%)
KSE100 56,553 Increased By 29.8 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,015 Increased By 26.8 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Cummins unsure of future as Australia ODI skipper, eyes IPL return

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2023 11:44am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KOLKATA: Pat Cummins is unsure whether he will continue as Australia’s one-day international captain after the World Cup but is looking to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season in preparation for the Twenty20 showpiece.

Test skipper Cummins, who will lead Australia into their semi-final against South Africa on

Thursday, took on the ODI role with an eye firmly on the World Cup when Aaron Finch retired from the format last year.

The paceman said he was “potentially” interested in staying on after the tournament but that the decision would rest with coach Andrew McDonald and head selector George Bailey’s assessment of his workload and Australia’s priorities.

“We’ve been pretty open, me and Andrew and George around different times in the year you’re going to have different priorities,” Cummins told reporters in Kolkata.

“After here, the focus shifts back to test cricket for a fair while. Probably like we’ve done in the past, at times white-ball cricket is going to have to shift so we fully focus on test cricket. So yeah, there’s no end date in sight.

“I feel like I’ve been managed really well and looked after, albeit in a really, really busy year where you don’t really want to give up any cricket.”

Taylor says favourites India will be nervous about facing Black Caps

The captaincy of the T20 side was vacated when Finch retired from all international cricket in February but Mitch Marsh is favourite to claim that role ahead of the World Cup in the Caribbean and US next June.

Cummins is keen to play a full part in that tournament, however, and signalled a return to the IPL next year after skipping it this year because of his busy schedule.

“I feel like I haven’t played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways I feel like I haven’t played my best T20 cricket for a little while,” Cummins added.

“I’m really excited, I’m probably going to go into the IPL auction for next year to try to get some games before that World Cup and push a case to not only make the side but get back to how I feel like I can bowl in T20 cricket.”

Pat Cummins Indian Premier League ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Cummins unsure of future as Australia ODI skipper, eyes IPL return

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

Read more stories