Nawaz, Fazl discuss situation

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday held a telephonic contact with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and exchanged views on the prevailing political situation.

According to a statement, issued here by JUI-F spokesperson, Nawaz Sharif inquired about the health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, besides discussing the overall political situation of the country.

He said that the two leaders resolved to address the country’s problems through mutual consultations.

The JUI-F spokesperson said that the two leaders also agreed to hold an early meeting to exchange views on the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Nawaz Sharif Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF PMLN

