Al-Qadir Trust scam: Bushra appears before NAB

Fazal Sher Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Khan’s wife appeared before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to record her statement in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The investigators of the anti-graft watchdog grilled Bushra Bibi about her relations with Farhat Shehzadi, sources said, adding that the bureau team also asked her about the objectives of Al-Qadir Trust. What kind of responsibilities she performs as a trustee in Al-Qadir Trust University, she was further asked, the sources said.

The sources said the NAB official asked Bushra Bibi whether property tycoon Malik Riaz himself had shown interest in the Al-Qadir Trust or had she contacted him.

She was also asked about the role of Malik Riaz in the setting up of Al-Qadir Trust, the sources said.

They said that Bushra Bibi was also asked how the idea of making Al-Qadir Trust University came to her mind and who identified the venue for it.

The summon notice issued by NAB to Bushra Bibi said that during proceedings of the case, you were called upon to appear being acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case with regard to the subject investigation; however, you failed to appear before NAB CIT thrice, instead through your responses avoided the investigation proceedings on one or other pretext.

However, in response to the NAB call-up notice dated June 27, 2023, you appeared in person before CIT at NAB (Rawalpindi), they say, adding that you were confronted with the available material/ record and recorded your response/ stance of NAB’s questionnaire duly served upon you at the time of your appearance before CIT. Your response/ stance, when examined in the light of available material was not found plausible; hence, the instant call-up issued to you as an accused to appear and join the investigation before NAB along with the original deed of acknowledgment of donation regarding Al-Qadir University Project Trust signed by you with M/s Bahria Town on March 24, 2021, and other documents earlier requisitioned from you vide previous call up notices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

