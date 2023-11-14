BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
BIPL 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.23%)
BOP 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.02%)
DGKC 66.21 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.58%)
FABL 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.17%)
FFL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.63%)
GGL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
HBL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.2%)
HUBC 119.82 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (6.04%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.99%)
LOTCHEM 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
MLCF 38.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.9%)
OGDC 103.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
PAEL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PIOC 113.70 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.93%)
PPL 82.67 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.09%)
PRL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 53.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SSGC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (5.17%)
UNITY 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,763 Increased By 114.6 (2.03%)
BR30 20,153 Increased By 370.3 (1.87%)
KSE100 56,524 Increased By 1132.2 (2.04%)
KSE30 18,988 Increased By 421.8 (2.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-14

PTI urges SC to take notice of ‘crackdown’

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the ongoing crackdown on its leaders and workers to ensure an atmosphere for holding of free, fair, and transparent elections.

In a statement, after the party’s core committee meeting, the PTI urged the apex court to ensure that measures are undertaken for conducting free, fair, and transparent elections, as required by the constitution.

“The date of February 8, 2024 has been fixed for holding of the general polls after consultations between the Election Commission of Pakistan and the President in supervision by the Supreme Court. For the rule of law, ‘restoration of democracy’, and peaceful transition of power, holding of fair, fair and transparent election is the basic constitutional requirement,” read the PTI core committee statement.

“The interference by State institutions in the politics, in violation of the Constitution, is creating the worst distortion in the electoral process,” it alleged, adding that the “unlawful” crackdown continued against PTI leaders and workers across the country.

The PTI also accused the ECP and the caretaker government of failing to fulfil their constitutional responsibilities and being “key facilitators” in the agenda of “deviation” from the Constitution.

The PTI core committee demanded that the “illegal” raids, arrests, harassment, and enforced disappearances of party activists and leaders across the country be immediately halted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SC PTI

Comments

1000 characters

PTI urges SC to take notice of ‘crackdown’

IMF-govt policy-level talks begin

‘Corruption’ in contract award: Power Division-Senate panel dispute deepens

Hydroelectric sector: Wapda challenges Nepra’s tariff determination

Efforts afoot to plug revenue leakage, PM told

Hike in gas tariffs: Exporters in deep trouble: TMAP

HBFC sell-off process to be completed by Dec 15th

Two soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in N Waziristan

Another attack on oil workers in DIK;driver killed

Nawaz due in Quetta today

CCP struggling to recover Rs44bn penalty amount

Read more stories