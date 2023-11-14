BAFL 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
130 POs arrested from foreign countries this year

Recorder Report Published 14 Nov, 2023 05:08am

LAHORE :On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the crackdown against dangerous fugitives and Proclaimed offender involved in serious crimes like murder, robbery and kidnapping is continuing without interruption, in continuation of which, the another dangerous proclaimed offender in the case of murder has been arrested at the airport on his return from Saudi Arabia.

This year, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from foreign countries has reached 130.

According to the details, the criminal proclaimed offender Mustansar Hussain had killed a citizen in Dolat Nagar police station in Gujarat in 2016. Punjab Police issued red notice from Interpol, continued follow-up for arrest.

On returning home from Saudi Arabia, the accused was arrested at the airport and has been handed over to the Gujarat Police for further legal action.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar while congratulating the police team for the arrest of the A category dangerous proclaimed offender said that the legal process should be completed soon and the culprit should be punished.

IG Punjab said that the crackdown should be intensified against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes; regular information sharing should be done with FIA, Interpol and other agencies.

IG Punjab directed that RPOs, DPOs should personally monitor the crackdown against dangerous proclaimed offenders who are absconding abroad.

