World

Former UK PM Cameron in surprise return to government as foreign secretary

Reuters Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 03:32pm

LONDON: Former British leader David Cameron was named as the country’s new Foreign Secretary on Monday, in a surprise appointment made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he reshuffled his top team.

David Cameron, 57, served as British prime minister from 2010 to 2016, resigning after the outcome of the Brexit referendum, when Britain voted to leave the European Union.

His unexpected return to the front-line of British politics comes after he spent the last seven years writing his memoirs and involving himself in business, including Greensill Capital, a finance firm which later collapsed.

UK PM Sunak sacks interior minister Braverman over protest comments

Greensill’s demise fuelled questions about the extent to which former leaders can use their status to influence government policy after Cameron repeatedly contacted senior ministers in 2020 to lobby for the firm.

Sunak’s office said on Monday that King Charles had approved giving Cameron a seat in Britain’s upper chamber, the House of Lords, allowing him to return to government as a minister despite no longer being an elected member of parliament.

