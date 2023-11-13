BAFL 41.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
DFML 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.59%)
FABL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.42%)
FCCL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
GGL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
HBL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.31 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (5.58%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.3%)
KEL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
MLCF 37.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 103.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.27%)
PAEL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
PIBTL 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
PPL 82.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
PRL 23.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
SSGC 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
TRG 77.77 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.88%)
UNITY 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
BR100 5,710 Increased By 62 (1.1%)
BR30 20,035 Increased By 252 (1.27%)
KSE100 55,974 Increased By 582.6 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,781 Increased By 214.8 (1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper subdued as firm dollar, demand worries dominate mood

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 10:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices hovered near a two-week low on Monday, pressured by a firmer US dollar and uncertainty over the economic recovery in top consumer China, while investors look ahead to US inflation data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $8,037 per metric ton by 0451 GMT.

Most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.4% to 66,950 yuan ($9,175.51) a ton, its lowest since Oct. 27.

“There’s persisting concerns of weakness in China and Europe and we’re starting to see tentative signs of growth pulse in the United States starting to slow.

These show we may be heading towards something of a downward move in terms of the economic cycle,“ said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

More stimulus measures from China are still required to spark a meaningful turnaround to copper prices and broader base metals in the short and medium term, Rodda added.

The dollar index held firm near one-week high against its rivals.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Weak economic data last week from China raised concerns over the demand outlook.

China demand concerns, stronger dollar weigh on copper and other base metals

Traders now await inflation data from the United States that is expected to offer further clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook after hawkish remarks from Chair Jerome Powell last week.

Higher interest rates usually tame economic growth, which in turn drives demand for metals.

LME aluminium was steady at $2,215.50 a ton, nickel rose 0.7% to $17,370, zinc eased 0.2% to $2,558, lead dipped 0.2% to $2,176 and tin gained 1.7% to $25,010.

SHFE aluminium declined 1.4% to 18,870 yuan a ton, nickel lost 1.9% to 138,760 yuan, zinc fell 0.8% to 21,470 yuan, lead was almost flat at 16,505 yuan, while tin rose 2.3% to 214,790 yuan.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper subdued as firm dollar, demand worries dominate mood

Projects: Centre facing resistance from provinces

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on state of economy

All set to hand over PSM to MoI&P

Hiring of legal advisors: Matter of ‘nepotism’ sent to FBR chairman

Arshad Shah sworn in as caretaker KP CM

President should represent all political parties: Solangi

Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit: ‘Brutal massacre can’t be accepted as self-defence’

Evacuation of foreigners from KP continues

FBR seizes 16m cigarette sticks in 429 raids

Read more stories