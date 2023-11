KARACHI: At least three people were dead in a collision between a bus and a rickshaw near Hub Chowki, Karachi on Sunday. As per details, the accident occurred near Hub Chowki where an over-speeding bus collided with a rickshaw and motorcycle resulting in the death of three people including a woman and girl.

On October 11, at least 12 people were dead and 11 others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and van in Khairpur.