Pakistan Print 2023-11-13

Fog causes closure of Multan-Sukkur Motorway

APP Published 13 Nov, 2023 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: In a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters, the entry of all kinds of traffic from RYK Toll Plaza (559 SB) has been restricted due to fog in patches and decreased visibility in the area of Beat-27 of Motorway Zone MW (C-II) Multan, Sector-II, M-5.

The diversion is being established at 579 Rukan Pur to 525 Azampur. All precautionary measures have been adopted while FWO has also been informed for closure of Toll Plaza, public relations officer told APP on Sunday.

The motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and to use alternative routes if possible.

They should also drive with caution and at a reduced speed, and to use their headlights even during the day.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog advisory for the region, and the fog is expected to persist for the next few hours. The motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and to avoid unnecessary travel.

NHMP authorities advised that for more information; please contact the National Highway and Motorway Authority at 130 helpline.

