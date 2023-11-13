BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Five US troops killed in helicopter crash in Mediterranean

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2023 01:35am

WASHINGTON: Five U.S. troops were killed on Friday when their helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea during a training mission, U.S. officials said on Sunday.

U.S. European Command said search and rescue operations were launched immediately following the crash, and an investigation into its cause is under way.

The U.S. military has deployed two aircraft carriers – the Ford and the Eisenhower - along with supporting ships and dozens of aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel to act as a deterrent to ensure the conflict does not expand.

Putin says US is inflaming Middle East by sending aircraft carrier group

U.S. European Command, which oversees American military operations in Europe and parts of the Middle East, first reported the accident on Saturday.

"We can definitively say that the aircraft sortie was purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity," the European Command said on Saturday. It did not identify the helicopter involved.

Identities of the victims will not be released until next of kin notifications are completed, the command said.

President Joe Biden expressed condolences in a statement on Sunday.

helicopter crash U.S. troops Mediterranean Sea

