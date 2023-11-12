BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Axle load regime to go into effect on 15th

Tahir Amin Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to enforce the axle load control regime without relaxation from November 15, 2023.

A high-level meeting, chaired by the Federal Secretary of Communications, Sher Alam Mehsud, and Inspector-General of National Highways and Motorway Police Sultan Ali Khowaja, was held at the Central Police Office in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on the implementation of a 100 per cent axle load control regime (ALCR) on motorways and highways in Pakistan.

The menace of overloading and its adverse impact on our motorways

Senior officials from the Ministry of Communications, National Highways and Motorway Police, and National Highways Authority participated, with federal secretary and provincial secretaries for various departments joining via Zoom. The decision was made to enforce the axle load control regime without relaxation from November 15, 2023, and achieving 100 per cent compliance would require cooperation from all stakeholders.

Federal Secretary Communications Sher Alam Mehsud emphasized the impact of overloading on National Highways, causing significant damage and financial losses for the government. The meeting outlined plans for offloading extra cargo under Motorway Police supervision, with the assurance of constructing warehouses by the National Highways Authority to secure the offloaded goods. The full implementation of the axle load control regime on national highways nationwide will involve imposing heavy fines on vehicles exceeding the prescribed weight, accompanied by strict legal action.

IG Motorway Police Sultan Ali Khowaja highlighted the presence of 210 weigh stations, including 14 mobile ones, on motorways and highways across the country. Ensuring 100 per cent compliance will require additional manpower and logistical support, for which cooperation from the Ministry of Communications is essential. The federal secretary communications pledged full support to the National Highways and Motorway Police for the successful implementation of the 100 per cent ALCR. He also emphasized that no concessions would be given to goods vehicles after November 15, 2023, and violators would face strict legal action and heavy fines. Transporters and drivers were urged to adhere to the prescribed axle load.

