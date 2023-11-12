SHC orders removal of encroachments

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to remove encroachments from main arteries of the port city.

SHC Justice Nadeem Akhtar heard the plea and issued directives to remove encroachments from around the Qayyumabad flyover and other areas in the metropolis. He said excessive encroachments were established around the flyover. He stated that there are many encroachments around the highways of the city. Even if an operation is conducted, the encroachments are established again after few days.

“It is the responsibility of the Commissioner and others to remove the encroachments,” he remarked.

“Police check-posts are established where more encroachments are established. All the relevant organizations should adopt zero-tolerance policy on the issue of encroachments,” he said.

The SHC judge also questioned the need for court orders to end the encroachments.