‘Judge threatening case’ against IK: hearing adjourned till 28th

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Saturday adjourned Judge Threatening case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan till November 28 due to the absence of the defence counsel.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas while hearing a case registered against Imran Khan regarding using controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally in the capital city.

Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar did not appear before the court as he was busy in another court. Another Khan’s counsel, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and prosecutor Rizwan Abbas appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the prosecutor told the court that he was ready to argue and if it is necessary to argue in the presence of defence counsel then adjourned the hearing.

The judge remarked that the argument would be made in the presence of defence counsel.

He is unable to hear other cases the day when he hears the cases against Imran Khan, the judge said, adding that he will fix the hearing of this case on Saturday as there is a holiday in the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said that the hearing of this case cannot be held every week as there are also other cases.

The PTI chief’s counsel told the court that the special court will hear the cipher case against Khan on Monday and therefore, fix the hearing of this case on the same day. The court after hearing the arguments adjourned the case till November 28.

The FIR registered against Khan includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

