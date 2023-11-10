BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Gold rebounds, gains Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published November 10, 2023 Updated November 10, 2023 05:04pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Friday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs213,100 per tola, after a single-day gain of Rs1,300.

The 10-garam gold was sold at Rs182,698 after an increase of Rs1,114, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs211,800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $1,975, after an increase of $7 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola.

