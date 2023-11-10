BAFL 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
Markets

Hong Kong stocks sink at open on Powell comments

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2023 12:01pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares tumbled at Friday morning’s open after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell said he would not hesitate to hike interest rates further if inflation remained stubbornly high.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.92 percent, or 160.42 points, to 17,350.87.

Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.32 percent, or 9.72 points, to 3,043.56, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.44 percent, or 8.48 points, to 1,903.42.

