Nov 10, 2023
Life & Style

Disney delays ‘Deadpool’ sequel, ‘Blade’ and other films in post-strike shuffle

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 11:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney delayed the release of Marvel movie ‘Blade,’ a new ‘Deadpool’ installment and several other films on Thursday as Hollywood studios adjusted schedules following the end of the four-month actors’ strike.

The next ‘Deadpool,’ which had been scheduled to reach theaters in May, will now debut in late July, Disney said in a statement. That forced the company to move its planned July release, ‘Captain America: Brave New World,’ to February 2025.

Striking actors agree deal with Hollywood studios

Another Marvel superhero film, ‘Thunderbolts,’ was pushed to July 2025, and ‘Blade’ was postponed until November 2025.

The 118-day actors strike shut down production of scripted TV shows and movies. After a tentative labor agreement was reached on Wednesday, studios and actors are working out schedules to finish uncompleted projects.

Outside of Marvel, Disney moved the debut of “Mufasa: The Lion King” to December 2024, five months later that originally planned.

