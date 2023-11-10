BAFL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.22%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.47%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.7%)
FABL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
FCCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.66%)
FFL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.99%)
GGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
HBL 96.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
HUBC 112.99 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (5.6%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.9%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.55%)
OGDC 103.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.35%)
PAEL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.85%)
PIOC 114.55 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (6.61%)
PPL 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.51%)
PRL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.62 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.9%)
SSGC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.58%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
TRG 73.07 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.43%)
UNITY 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,635 Increased By 112.5 (2.04%)
BR30 19,688 Increased By 495.4 (2.58%)
KSE100 55,279 Increased By 1017.5 (1.88%)
KSE30 18,549 Increased By 366.6 (2.02%)
India rupee will have to contend with jump in US yields, dollar

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 11:14am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee on Friday will have to deal with a surge in US Treasury yields and a rally on the dollar following hawkish commentary from US Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 83.27-83.29 to the US dollar compared with 83.28 in the previous session and near its 83.2950 lifetime low.

The move up in US yields “will bother the rupee”, but then “it never reacted to the move lower on US yields and it will not react to the reversal”, a forex trader said.

“At the current level, you can’t expect anything to happen.”

The 10-year US Treasury yield jumped in the New York session on Thursday as a weaker than expected 30-year US bond auction alongside comments from Fed Chair Powell upended the recent rally.

The 2-year yield rose to 5.04% and the dollar index was just shy of the 106 handle.

The Fed is committed to achieving a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2% over time and that it is not confident that such a stance has been achieved, Powell said at an International Monetary Fund event.

India rupee down in line with Asian peers, premiums retreat

Powell’s sentiment was largely echoed by other Fed speakers on Thursday.

“It’s clear that the Federal Reserve wants to maintain a tightening impulse. This makes sense, as any hint of neutrality would hasten a market dash to discount rate cuts,” ING Bank said in a note.

Asian currencies declined and shares were mostly lower after US equities retreated.

The next key event will be the US inflation data next week.

Indian rupee

