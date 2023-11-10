BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BIPL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.4%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.54%)
DFML 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
DGKC 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (3.7%)
FABL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
FCCL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.66%)
FFL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
GGL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 96.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
HUBC 112.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.37%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.31%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.63%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.46%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 7.05 (6.56%)
PPL 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.51%)
PRL 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.28%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.87%)
SSGC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.67%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
TPLP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.21%)
TRG 73.01 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.34%)
UNITY 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,631 Increased By 108.2 (1.96%)
BR30 19,678 Increased By 485.6 (2.53%)
KSE100 55,252 Increased By 990.2 (1.82%)
KSE30 18,546 Increased By 364.2 (2%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysian ringgit leads losses among Asian FX as Powell warns on rates

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2023 10:19am

The Malaysian ringgit led losses among emerging Asian currencies and stock markets retreated on Friday, as US Treasury yields surged after the Federal Reserve chair said officials were “not confident” interest rates were high enough to defeat inflation.

The ringgit fell 0.6% against the dollar and was on track for its fourth straight session of losses.

The benchmark index for the Kuala Lumpur stock market slipped 0.3%.

“The strength in the US yields and hawkish comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell are contributing to the easing of major Asian currencies including the Malaysian ringgit,” said Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC.

The ringgit decline erased the 3% gain logged between Nov. 1 and Nov. 6, though the currency was holding onto a 0.15% rise for the week.

Stocks in South Korea slumped 1%, while those in Singapore, the Philippines and Taiwan dropped as much as 0.7%. The South Korean won eased as well, weakening 0.5% against the US dollar.

“The won was initially supported by weekend news that Korea reimposed a full ban on equity short selling, which drove a sharp KOSPI rally on Monday,” said Chang Wei Liang, FX and credit strategist at DBS Group Research.

Following the strong rebound in the greenback, Chang predicts the USD-KRW pair to consolidate at around 1,320-1,340 for now.

Thai baht, Malaysian ringgit lead Asian FX lower on extended dollar strength

The won was trading at 1,316.0 per dollar as of 0310 GMT.

The Philippine central bank is set to meet on Nov. 16 to decide on its cash rate. Analysts at Citi expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to hike interest rate by a quarter-point.

The Indonesian rupiah dropped 0.2% against the greenback while stocks in Jakarta fell 1%.

Malaysian ringgit

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysian ringgit leads losses among Asian FX as Powell warns on rates

Bullish momentum persists at PSX: KSE-100 crosses 55,000 level

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories