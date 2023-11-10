BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-11-10

Belgium urges EU sanctions on Israeli ‘extremists’

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

BRUSSELS: The EU should look at barring “extremist” Israelis who call for violence against Palestinians from visiting Europe, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

The liberal premier pointed to Israeli violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and said the lack of action against such “violent extremists” was “unacceptable”.

“Our country must ensure that those who commit serious crimes, for example, those who commit violence in the West Bank, can be prevented from entering our country and the European Union,” De Croo told the Belgian parliament.

He suggested there could be sanctions on individuals, including “a minister who calls for the use of nuclear weapons against a population that cannot do anything and that already lives today in horrible conditions”.

War broke out after Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

The attack sparked an intense Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 10,800 people, mainly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

The latest conflict has also exacerbated tensions in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

At least 170 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed across the West Bank since October 7, according to officials on both sides.

Eight EU countries including Belgium last month voted in favour of a non-binding resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian truce”.

EU foreign ministers will discuss the conflict during a meeting on Monday.

Israel EU Palestinians EU sanctions Hamas Alexander De Croo Belgian parliament

Comments

1000 characters

Belgium urges EU sanctions on Israeli ‘extremists’

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

PM, Aliyev discuss Gaza, Kashmir issues

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories