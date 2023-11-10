BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-10

EU court advisor deals blow to Apple in Ireland tax case

AFP Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

BRUSSELS: The European Court of Justice’s top legal advisor recommended Thursday scrapping a previous Apple victory against Brussels in a 13-billion-euro ($14-billion) tax case, a blow to the iPhone-maker in a long-running legal saga.

One of the landmark battles between the European Commission and big tech, it dates back to 2016 when the EU’s executive arm accused Ireland of allowing Apple to escape billions of euros in taxes.

The EU’s executive arm claimed that between 2003 and 2014, Apple parked untaxed revenue earned in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India in Ireland, which is the European hub for big tech.

EU Apple Ireland tax case

Comments

1000 characters

EU court advisor deals blow to Apple in Ireland tax case

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

PM, Aliyev discuss Gaza, Kashmir issues

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories