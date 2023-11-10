EU court advisor deals blow to Apple in Ireland tax case

BRUSSELS: The European Court of Justice’s top legal advisor recommended Thursday scrapping a previous Apple victory against Brussels in a 13-billion-euro ($14-billion) tax case, a blow to the iPhone-maker in a long-running legal saga.

One of the landmark battles between the European Commission and big tech, it dates back to 2016 when the EU’s executive arm accused Ireland of allowing Apple to escape billions of euros in taxes.

The EU’s executive arm claimed that between 2003 and 2014, Apple parked untaxed revenue earned in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India in Ireland, which is the European hub for big tech.