BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-10

Row between Sindh CM, health minister deepens

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister Health Dr Saad Niaz has failed to improve the performance of health facilities under his department and was highly offended when [he was] made accountable.

A statement issued from CM House/Secretariat said that the caretaker health minister issued `irresponsible and baseless statements’ which needed to be clarified.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Baqar visited different offices, schools, and health facilities with the objective of improving their performance. The CM keeping in view the poor and pathetic condition of the health facilities decided to convene four meetings to review their performance as he reviewed the management of schools, colleges, and Revenue offices.

Surprisingly, the health minister had three review meetings concerning his department cancelled. Finally, when the fourth meeting was held, he did not attend it, so that his performance could not be evaluated.

The health minister was trying to post his favourite secretary of health so that he could carry forward his personal agenda.

The Caretaker health minister Dr Niaz instead of focusing on the performance of the health facilities was wasting his time and energy to settle his personal scores with his counterpart [doctors/professors] and did not spare the prestigious SUIT from his criticism.

The language Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Niaz has used against the Caretaker Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqar was deplorable and reflects his mindset. A professional doctor, professor, civilised person, or a minister cannot use such derogatory language and it is “beyond comprehension and shocking,” the statement said.

The caretaker chief minister wants to improve the condition of health facilities so that they can provide the best health care to the needy people of the province.

As a matter of fact, the CM has always supported the ministers and their departments so that they can perform their best for the public. However, the caretaker chief minister issues necessary instructions from time to time for the efficient performance of the departments.

It is important to highlight that the caretaker chief minister is known for his firm belief in the rule of law, constitution, transparency, and accountability. In the performance of his duty in the public interest, the CM shall spare no minister, secretary or any other official if found inefficient or faltering in his duty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Health Minister Dr Saad Niaz

Comments

1000 characters

Row between Sindh CM, health minister deepens

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

NESPAK tender for ADB project: Senate Secretariat withdraws minutes of Oct 17 meeting

Technical parleys between IMF, FBR continue: Revenue boost main focus

Capital market: DFIs can be potential drivers of growth: Shamshad

PM, Aliyev discuss Gaza, Kashmir issues

South Asian sovereigns: Pakistan most vulnerable to BOP crises: Moody’s

Pakistan to withdraw its diplomatic support to Afghan govt

Oil products’ import on foreign suppliers’ account: Decision not materialised due to delay in notification of SOPs

If tax return not filed by deadline: SC explains law

FBR bars officials from attaching bank accounts of taxpayers

Read more stories