Row between Sindh CM, health minister deepens

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister Health Dr Saad Niaz has failed to improve the performance of health facilities under his department and was highly offended when [he was] made accountable.

A statement issued from CM House/Secretariat said that the caretaker health minister issued `irresponsible and baseless statements’ which needed to be clarified.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice Baqar visited different offices, schools, and health facilities with the objective of improving their performance. The CM keeping in view the poor and pathetic condition of the health facilities decided to convene four meetings to review their performance as he reviewed the management of schools, colleges, and Revenue offices.

Surprisingly, the health minister had three review meetings concerning his department cancelled. Finally, when the fourth meeting was held, he did not attend it, so that his performance could not be evaluated.

The health minister was trying to post his favourite secretary of health so that he could carry forward his personal agenda.

The Caretaker health minister Dr Niaz instead of focusing on the performance of the health facilities was wasting his time and energy to settle his personal scores with his counterpart [doctors/professors] and did not spare the prestigious SUIT from his criticism.

The language Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Niaz has used against the Caretaker Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqar was deplorable and reflects his mindset. A professional doctor, professor, civilised person, or a minister cannot use such derogatory language and it is “beyond comprehension and shocking,” the statement said.

The caretaker chief minister wants to improve the condition of health facilities so that they can provide the best health care to the needy people of the province.

As a matter of fact, the CM has always supported the ministers and their departments so that they can perform their best for the public. However, the caretaker chief minister issues necessary instructions from time to time for the efficient performance of the departments.

It is important to highlight that the caretaker chief minister is known for his firm belief in the rule of law, constitution, transparency, and accountability. In the performance of his duty in the public interest, the CM shall spare no minister, secretary or any other official if found inefficient or faltering in his duty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023