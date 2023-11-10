IG Punjab holds open court at Central Police Office

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar held an open court at the Central Police Office and after listening to the problems of the citizens issued orders for immediate redressal.

IG Punjab sought reports from the concerned supervisory officers on the citizen’s applications. IG Punjab ordered the DPOs to conduct an inquiry under their supervision and provide relief to the citizens. IG Punjab while instructing the officials said that timely resolution of citizens’ problems is the first priority, deliberate delay will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Dr Usman Anwar said that the officers found guilty of delay in resolving the citizens’ requests will be removed from the field posting.

In the open court, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar also met the police employees and their families and issued orders on the requests presented by them. IG Punjab said that by taking care of the welfare of the force, good performance can be obtained from them, so all applications including professional affairs, discipline, retirement and welfare should be solved on merit as soon as possible. Dr Usman Anwar further said that for the convenience of the citizens, an open court is being held in the central Police Office on a daily basis. Citizens can register any police-related complaint at 1787 Complaint Center through call, SMS also.

Meanwhile IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and University Vice Chancellor Dr Nadeem Ahmed Bhatti signed an MoU between the Punjab Police and a private university (Lahore Leeds University) at the Central Police Office. Under the MoU, children of police martyrs will be provided 100% free education in the private university. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that 50% discount in admission fee and monthly tuition fee will be given to the children of serving, retired and deceased police officers. Dr Usman Anwar said that the MOU with the private university will remove the obstacles in the way of higher education for the children of police officers and provide opportunities for the children to study in the best environment for Bachelors, Masters, MPhil and other higher degrees in various disciplines.

Dr Nadeem Ahmed Bhatti, Vice-Chancellor, Lahore Leeds University, appreciated the services of the Punjab Police in maintaining peace and protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that this MOU is recognition of the excellent services of police force on behalf of the university. From the platform of Lahore Leeds University, he will provide all possible support to equip the children of police officers with best higher education. Additional IG Finance and Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and AIG Finance Naveed Ajmal and other officers were present on this occasion.

