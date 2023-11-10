BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Implementation of smart lockdown begins

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

LAHORE: In view of the worsening air quality, the implementation of a smart lockdown has been initiated in Lahore and various districts here on Thursday.

Monitoring of the Smart Lockdown in Lahore will be carried out through Safe City cameras. SP Irtaza highlighted that the Smart Lockdown in Lahore and different districts will be in effect from Thursday to Sunday.

A partial Smart Lockdown will be observed on Thursday and Friday, while a complete Smart Lockdown will be enforced on Saturday and Sunday. Market in Main Areas will be closely monitored through Safe City cameras.

For the successful implementation of the lockdown, supervision of all police check points will be conducted through Safe City cameras.

He further stated that the Punjab Police and Safe City are determined to beautify the city and eliminate environmental pollution with a focus on preventing urban crime. Citizens are urged not to leave their homes without emergency for the next four days.

