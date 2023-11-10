EU lawmakers urge ban on Russian LNG

BRUSSELS: EU lawmakers on Thursday urged the bloc to ban imports of Russian liquefied natural gas and to shut loopholes in existing sanctions that help Moscow fund its war on Ukraine. The European Union has imposed 11 rounds of unprecedented sanctions on Russia since the Kremlin launched its all-out invasion in February 2022.

Brussels is currently formulating proposals for a fresh package of sanctions, expected to include a ban on Russian diamonds, that diplomats say should be discussed by member states next week. Several of the more hawkish EU member states in eastern Europe have also called for a ban on LNG in the next sanctions package.