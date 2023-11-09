BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Sri Lanka shares end lower dragged by financials

  • CSE All Share index settled down 0.4% at 10,889.48
Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.4% at 10,889.48.

LOLC Holdings and Senkadagala Finance were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 2.17% and 11.33%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 36.7 million shares from 77.3 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end at one-month high as financials, industrials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.31 million) from 1.82 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 403 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.11 billion rupees, the data showed.

