BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil declines on subdued China data, MPOB report awaited

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 12:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday as market participants awaited key official domestic supply and demand data due on Friday.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 11 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 3,757 ringgit ($802.43) a metric ton at the midday break.

“Palm prices will remain rangebound until the report by the MPOB (Malaysian Palm Oil Board) is released tomorrow,” said Lingam Supramaniam, director with vegetable oil brokerage Pelindung Bestari in Kuala Lumpur.

China’s consumer prices swung into decline and factory-gate deflation persisted in October as the world’s second-largest economy struggled to emerge from a post-pandemic slump.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.1%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.7%.

“Robust demand in November, coupled with the seasonal decline in output until the first quarter of 2024, will support prices of palm oil,” Lingam added.

Chinese importers bought at least five more US soybean cargoes on Wednesday in a second day of active buying after booking their largest purchases in months a day earlier, two US exporters familiar with the deals said.

Chicago soybean futures hit 22-month lows in October on strong US harvest and weak demand. But futures are seeing signs of recovery as poor weather conditions in Brazil and strong demand underpinned the market.

Palm oil gains amid robust China imports, weak crude oil prices weigh

The price of soybeans impacts the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share in the vegetable oil market.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.2%.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, last traded flat against the dollar.

Stronger crude oil prices make palm oil a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil declines on subdued China data, MPOB report awaited

New gas sale prices notified by Ogra

President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Read more stories