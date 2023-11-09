BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Book on country’s nuclear deterrence, diplomacy launched

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Management’s Global and Regional Studies Centre (GRSC) in collaboration with the Centre for International Strategic Studies Sindh (CISSS) hosted the launch of Ambassador Zamir Akram’s book, “The Security Imperative: Pakistan’s Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy”, here on Wednesday.

Talib S Karim, President IoBM appreciated the efforts of the GRSC in organising and enhancing interaction with diplomats, intellectuals, and institutions recently under its current Director Ambassador G R Baluch. He added that such book launches provide us, especially the youth, with insights into the various dimensions of international affairs and national security.

On this occasion, an MoU was signed between GRSC, IoBM, and CISSS. This MoU will bridge cooperation between IoBM and CISSS in areas of mutual interest, including joint research, events, publications, and internships. Ambassador G R Baluch signed on behalf of GRSC, and IoBM and Ambassador Qazi M Khalilullah, Executive Director of CISSS, signed on behalf of CISSS.

Talib S Karim said that the signing of the MoU between GRSC and CISSS is keeping in with IoBM’s policy of enhancing cooperation and collaboration with academic and research institutions.

Prof Dr Huma Baqai, Rector MiTE, in her address complemented Ambassador Zamir Akram for a comprehensive book on Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence which contains enormous details of events, meetings, and framework of our policy for creating a credible nuclear deterrence. She said that the book is indeed a labour of love by Ambassador Zamir Akram towards Pakistan.

Ikram Sehgal, Chairman, Pathfinder Group, underlined Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence as specifically oriented toward India and commended it as a result of unwavering Pakistani efforts.

Amb Zamir Akram (retd), Advisor to the Strategic Plans Division, while dilating on his motivation to write the book stated that there was a void in terms of understanding Pakistan’s narrative on the need, purposes, and rationale for acquiring nuclear capability. The world opinion was mostly informed by a biased Western hostile narrative about Pakistan’s nuclear program.

He gave a synopsis of the historical contribution of our leaders including the first Head of PAEC, Late Munir Ahmad, Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto, Late Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, and several scientists who contributed largely to Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities.

He underlined the need for Pakistan to develop its nuclear capability despite several attempts by hostile global forces including the US to thwart Pakistan’s nuclear program; however, due to consensus at all levels of the government our nuclear program continued and we were able to first have a cold test in 1984 and ultimately a hot nuclear text in 1998 in responsiveness to the Indian nuclear test.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Ambassador Qazi M Khalilullah, Executive Director of CISSS, praised Ambassador Zamir’s book for its wealth of experience gained from key diplomatic missions in Asia and the US.

Ambassador G R Baluch characterized GRSC as a research-focused think tank dedicated to international and national issues. He lauded Ambassador Zamir Akram’s blend of patriotism, passion, and professionalism, emphasizing his profound insights into international relations.

Ambassador Baluch also hailed Ambassador Zamir as a thought leader in geo strategic and geopolitical matters, especially disarmament.

Safia Malik, Research Officer at CISSS, highlighted key insights from the book especially Pakistan’s nuclear weapons, deterrence, and the path toward peace and stability in South Asia.

IoBM Book launched GRSC CISSS Pakistan Nuclear Deterrence and Diplomacy

Book on country’s nuclear deterrence, diplomacy launched

